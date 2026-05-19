Outpatient spine shifts leads to new hiring challenges

The outpatient setting is becoming more optimal for some complex spine surgeries, but that is also creating new obstacles in hiring, Bryan Basques, MD, said.

Dr. Basques shared his perspective and how practices should approach the challenge.

Editor’s note: This response was lightly edited.

Question: What’s the hardest role to fill or retain in your practice right now, and what does that tell you about where the field is headed?



Bryce Basques, MD. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): One of the hardest roles to fill and retain right now is experienced operating room staff for our ASC who are comfortable with complex spine procedures and rapidly evolving technology. As more complex spine procedures are now moving to the ASC environment, including disc replacements, fusions and endoscopic surgery, this creates a steep learning curve and requires a highly coordinated team. Experienced OR nurses and scrub technicians are in high demand across hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and there is significant competition for hiring and retaining good people in these roles. I think this reflects where the field is headed: As more complex spine surgery procedures move to the outpatient setting, the success of a program depends as much on building and keeping a skilled operative team as it does on the surgeon or technology itself.

Dr. Basque is speaking at Becker’s 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, June 11-13, 2026, at the Swissotel Chicago.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.