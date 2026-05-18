Outpatient ACDF on the rise in hospital-owned ASCs: 7 notes

Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion case volume jumped 116% from 2016 to 2021 in hospital owned ASCs, and the payer mix saw significant shifts among patients, according to an analysis in the June 2026 issue of The Spine Journal.

Seven things to know:

1. Researchers used the North American Spine Society’s database from 2016 to 2022, identifying single-level ACDF procedures using CPT code 22551 to do a retrospective cross-sectional analysis.

2. A total of 399,939 weighted single-level ACDF procedures were included in the analysis.

3. Case volume increased from 33,687 in 2016 to 73,024 in 2021. There was a slight decline in 2022.

3. The median patient age increased from 52 to 57 years.

4. The share of Medicare patients increased from 8.6% to 29%, and private insurance declined from 74% to 53%.

5. The overall geometric mean cost for single-level ACDFs in a hospital ASC was $57,600. But procedures done in the West were 41% more expensive compared to those in the Northeast.

6. Medicare saw the fastest growth in both volume and cost.

7. Researchers concluded, “ASC-based ACDF procedures have increased substantially, with increasing median patient age, Medicare relative to private patients, and regional cost variation. These findings have important implications for surgical planning, reimbursement, and policy development.”

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