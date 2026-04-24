Inpatient vs. outpatient spine surgery: What do patients prefer?

Same-day spine surgery has its benefits, but more patients still prefer overnight stays, according to a study in the May 15 issue of Spine.

Six things to know:

1. Researchers created a surgery to assess patient experiences, preferences and satisfaction related to discharge disposition. Adult patients who had primary single-level minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion or laminectomy were included.

2. A total 227 respondents took the survey, with most being lmainectomy patients. Of these patients, 116 were discharged on the same day, and 111 had an overnight stay.

3. Thirty-six percent of patients preferred same-day discharge, and 49.8% preferred an overnight stay. But 56.9% reported feeling ready for same-day discharge.

4. Same-day surgery preferences were driven by comfort at home, better sleep, and avoiding hospital inconveniences. Those who preferred overnight stays pointed to medical support, pain control, and logistical ease.

5. Patients who were discharged in accordance with their preferences reported significantly lower rates of feeling discharged prematurely and better outcomes across multiple domains.

6. The study concluded: “SDD patients reported improved postoperative experiences, including sleep and satisfaction. Aligning discharge timing with patient preferences further enhanced outcomes, emphasizing the importance of patient-centered discharge planning in spine surgery.”

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