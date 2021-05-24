California neurosurgeon gets 15 months in prison for taking kickbacks

Neurosurgeon Jeffrey David Gross, MD, was sentenced May 22 for his role in a scheme that referred patients to Pacific Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., in exchange for kickbacks, according to a Sierra Sun Times report.

Four details:

1. Dr. Gross was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $622,936 he received in bribes and kickbacks for his referrals. He pleaded guilty to participating in the fraud scheme in August 2020.

2. Pacific Hospital's owner, Michael Drobot, allegedly paid kickbacks to surgeons, chiropractors and marketers to refer workers compensation patients to his hospital. Dr. Gross was part of the arrangement from 2008 to 2013.

3. Dr. Gross sublet space in his practice, Oasis Medical Providers, to a Pacific Hospital-affiliated company in return for $15,000 monthly payments, and also contracted with the company to sell its accounts receivable and other tangible assets.

4. In 2009, Dr. Gross contracted with Pacific Hospital for outsourced collections and received 15 percent of payments the hospital collected from those surgeries he performed. He also received 10 percent of collections on outpatient surgeries and was given $5,000 if he used implants from a company Mr. Drobot formed.