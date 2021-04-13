179 ASCs with spine surgery in 2021
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of more than 170 ASCs that perform minimally invasive spine surgery in the U.S.:
Alabama
Mobile Surgery Center
Alaska
Alpine ASC (Anchorage)
Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage)
Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage)
Surgery Center of Wasilla
The Surgery Center of Fairbanks
Arizona
Squaw Peak Surgical Facility (Phoenix)
Arkansas
Legacy Surgery Center (Little Rock)
OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)
California
Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)
Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute (Mission Viejo)
Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)
Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of La Jolla
Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County (Newport Beach)
Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)
Roseville Surgery Center
Skyway Surgery Center (Chico)
Spine & Sports Surgery Center (Campbell)
DISC Sports & Spine Center (Marina del Rey)
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach
Colorado
Arete Surgical Center (Johnstown)
Englewood Surgery Center
Foothills Surgery Center (Boulder)
Loveland Surgery Center
Musculoskeletal Surgery Center (Denver)
The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins and Loveland)
Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge)
Surgery Center of Fort Collins
Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco)
Vail Valley Surgery Center
Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute (Steamboat Springs)
Connecticut
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Surgical Center (Bradford)
Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford)
Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery (Middletown)
Orthopaedic and Neurological Center (Greenwich)
Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury)
Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center
Delaware
Christiana Spine Center (Newark)
First State Surgery Center (Newark)
SpineCare Delaware (Newark)
Florida
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs)
Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota
BioSpine Institute (Tampa)
The Bonati Institute (Tampa)
Center for Specialized Surgery (Fort Myers)
Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg)
Citrus Park Surgery Center (Tampa)
Crane Creek Surgery Center (Melbourne)
Delray Beach Surgery Center
Delray Beach Surgical Suites
Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center (Delray Beach)
Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Bradenton)
Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)
Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne)
Florida Springs Surgery Center (Spring Hill)
Legacy Surgery Center (Tampa)
Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
Skyway Surgery Center (St. Petersburg)
Georgia
Atlanta Spine
GNS Surgery Center (Athens)
Neurological Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Savannah)
Premier Ambulatory Surgical Center (Marietta)
Hawaii
Honolulu Spine Surgery Center
Idaho
CDA Spine (Coeur d'Alene)
Illinois
Barrington Pain and Spine Institute
Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)
Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery (Morton Grove)
Prairie Surgicare (Peoria)
Indiana
The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster)
Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
Memorial Spine & Neuroscience Center (South Bend)
North Meridian Surgery Center (Carmel)
Parkview SurgeryONE (Fort Wayne)
Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)
Central Indiana Orthopedics (Fishers)
Spine Care Specialists (Munster)
Iowa
Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf)
Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center
Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport)
Kentucky
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center
Louisiana
Surgery Center of Zachary
Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)
Maryland
Hickory Ridge Surgery Center (Columbia)
Parkway Surgery Center (Hagerstown)
The Surgery Center of Easton
Timonium Surgery Center
Massachusetts
Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites
New England Baptist Hospital's Outpatient Care Center (Dedham)
Michigan
Metro Health OAM Surgery Center (Grand Rapids)
Muskegon Surgery Center
Novi Surgery Center
Red Cedar Surgery Center (Haslett)
Bronson Healthcare's ASC (Kalamazoo)
Grass Lake Surgery Center (Detroit)
Mount Pleasant Surgery Center
Minnesota
Greenway Surgery Center (Minneapolis)
Plymouth Surgery Center
Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville)
St. Cloud Surgical Center
North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (Maple Grove)
Mississippi
Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)
Coast Outpatient Surgery Center (Biloxi)
NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood)
Specialty Orthopedic Group (Tupelo)
Missouri
City Place Surgery Center (Creve Coeur)
St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town & Country)
Surgery Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
West Park Surgery Center (Cape Girardeau)
Montana
Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center
Nebraska
Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney)
North Platte Surgery Center
Nevada
Summit Surgery Center (Reno)
Surgery Center of Reno
Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery
New Jersey
Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville)
The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)
University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)
Orthopaedic & Spine Institute of New Jersey (Paramus)
Center for Orthopaedic Surgery (Atlantic City)
New York
Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)
East Hills Surgery Center (Greenvale)
Northway Surgery and Pain Center (Clifton Park)
Omni Surgery Center (Utica)
Saratoga Partners North (Malta)
North Carolina
Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)
Greensboro Specialty Surgical Center
Mallard Creek Surgery Center (Charlotte)
Matthews Surgery Center
Raleigh Orthopaedic Surgery Center
Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Holly Springs Surgery Center
Ohio
Eastwind Surgical (Westerville)
Knightsbridge Surgery Center (Columbus)
Marietta Surgery Center
Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)
Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (Dayton)
New Albany Surgery Center
Summit Woods Surgery Center (Sharonville)
Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center (Chillicothe)
Oklahoma
Orthopedic Associates ASC (Oklahoma City)
Oregon
Cascade Spine Center (Tualatin)
Oregon Surgical Institute-Portland
Plaza Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland)
Spine Surgery Center of Eugene
South Portland Surgical Center (Tualatin)
Two Rivers Surgical Center (Eugene)
Pennsylvania
Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh)
The NeuroSpine Center (Lancaster)
Surgery Center of Allentown
South Carolina
Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Columbia)
Moore Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center (Lexington)
Southeastern Spine Institute ASC (Charleston)
Synergy Spine Center (Seneca)
Tennessee
Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova)
Watauga Orthopaedics (Johnson City)
Texas
Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Ambulatory Surgery Center (Amarillo)
Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock)
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)
North American Spine (Dallas)
Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)
Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)
Utah
NeuroSpine Institute's ASC (Park City)
St. George Surgical Center
Virginia
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton)
Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (Newport News)
Washington
Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)
NeoSpine (Puyallup)
Tri-City Orthopaedics ASC (Kennewick)
Proliance Center for Outpatient Spine and Joint Center (Mountlake Terrace)
Wisconsin
Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point
Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley (Appleton)
The Orthopedic Surgery Center (Pewaukee)
Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center (Appleton)
