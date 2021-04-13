179 ASCs with spine surgery in 2021

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of more than 170 ASCs that perform minimally invasive spine surgery in the U.S.:

Note: Contact Alan Condon at acondon@beckershealthcare.com to add an ASC to this list.

Alabama

Mobile Surgery Center

Alaska

Alpine ASC (Anchorage)

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Surgery Center of Wasilla

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks

Arizona

Squaw Peak Surgical Facility (Phoenix)

Arkansas

Legacy Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

California

Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)

Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute (Mission Viejo)

Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)

Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of La Jolla

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County (Newport Beach)

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Roseville Surgery Center

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico)

Spine & Sports Surgery Center (Campbell)

DISC Sports & Spine Center (Marina del Rey)

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

Colorado

Arete Surgical Center (Johnstown)

Englewood Surgery Center

Foothills Surgery Center (Boulder)

Loveland Surgery Center

Musculoskeletal Surgery Center (Denver)

The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins and Loveland)

Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge)

Surgery Center of Fort Collins

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco)

Vail Valley Surgery Center

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute (Steamboat Springs)

Connecticut

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Surgical Center (Bradford)

Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford)

Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery (Middletown)

Orthopaedic and Neurological Center (Greenwich)

Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury)

Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center

Delaware

Christiana Spine Center (Newark)

First State Surgery Center (Newark)

SpineCare Delaware (Newark)

Florida

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs)

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota

BioSpine Institute (Tampa)

The Bonati Institute (Tampa)

Center for Specialized Surgery (Fort Myers)

Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg)

Citrus Park Surgery Center (Tampa)

Crane Creek Surgery Center (Melbourne)

Delray Beach Surgery Center

Delray Beach Surgical Suites

Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center (Delray Beach)

Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Bradenton)

Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)

Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne)

Florida Springs Surgery Center (Spring Hill)

Legacy Surgery Center (Tampa)

Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Skyway Surgery Center (St. Petersburg)

Georgia

Atlanta Spine

GNS Surgery Center (Athens)

Neurological Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Savannah)

Premier Ambulatory Surgical Center (Marietta)

Hawaii

Honolulu Spine Surgery Center

Idaho

CDA Spine (Coeur d'Alene)

Illinois

Barrington Pain and Spine Institute

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery (Morton Grove)

Prairie Surgicare (Peoria)

Indiana

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster)

Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Memorial Spine & Neuroscience Center (South Bend)

North Meridian Surgery Center (Carmel)

Parkview SurgeryONE (Fort Wayne)

Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)

Central Indiana Orthopedics (Fishers)

Spine Care Specialists (Munster)

Iowa

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf)

Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center

Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport)

Kentucky

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Louisiana

Surgery Center of Zachary

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)

Maryland

Hickory Ridge Surgery Center (Columbia)

Parkway Surgery Center (Hagerstown)

The Surgery Center of Easton

Timonium Surgery Center

Massachusetts

Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites

New England Baptist Hospital's Outpatient Care Center (Dedham)

Michigan

Metro Health OAM Surgery Center (Grand Rapids)

Muskegon Surgery Center

Novi Surgery Center

Red Cedar Surgery Center (Haslett)

Bronson Healthcare's ASC (Kalamazoo)

Grass Lake Surgery Center (Detroit)

Mount Pleasant Surgery Center

Minnesota

Greenway Surgery Center (Minneapolis)

Plymouth Surgery Center

Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville)

St. Cloud Surgical Center

North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (Maple Grove)

Mississippi

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)

Coast Outpatient Surgery Center (Biloxi)

NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood)

Specialty Orthopedic Group (Tupelo)

Missouri

City Place Surgery Center (Creve Coeur)

St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town & Country)

Surgery Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

West Park Surgery Center (Cape Girardeau)

Montana

Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center

Nebraska

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney)

North Platte Surgery Center

Nevada

Summit Surgery Center (Reno)

Surgery Center of Reno

Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery

New Jersey

Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville)

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)

University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)

Orthopaedic & Spine Institute of New Jersey (Paramus)

Center for Orthopaedic Surgery (Atlantic City)

New York

Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)

East Hills Surgery Center (Greenvale)

Northway Surgery and Pain Center (Clifton Park)

Omni Surgery Center (Utica)

Saratoga Partners North (Malta)

North Carolina

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)

Greensboro Specialty Surgical Center

Mallard Creek Surgery Center (Charlotte)

Matthews Surgery Center

Raleigh Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Holly Springs Surgery Center

Ohio

Eastwind Surgical (Westerville)

Knightsbridge Surgery Center (Columbus)

Marietta Surgery Center

Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (Dayton)

New Albany Surgery Center

Summit Woods Surgery Center (Sharonville)

Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center (Chillicothe)

Oklahoma

Orthopedic Associates ASC (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Cascade Spine Center (Tualatin)

Oregon Surgical Institute-Portland

Plaza Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland)

Spine Surgery Center of Eugene

South Portland Surgical Center (Tualatin)

Two Rivers Surgical Center (Eugene)

Pennsylvania

Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh)

The NeuroSpine Center (Lancaster)

Surgery Center of Allentown

South Carolina

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)

Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Columbia)

Moore Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center (Lexington)

Southeastern Spine Institute ASC (Charleston)

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca)

Tennessee

Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova)

Watauga Orthopaedics (Johnson City)

Texas

Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Ambulatory Surgery Center (Amarillo)

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)

North American Spine (Dallas)

Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

Utah

NeuroSpine Institute's ASC (Park City)

St. George Surgical Center

Virginia

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton)

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (Newport News)

Washington

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)

NeoSpine (Puyallup)

Tri-City Orthopaedics ASC (Kennewick)

Proliance Center for Outpatient Spine and Joint Center (Mountlake Terrace)

Wisconsin

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point

Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley (Appleton)

The Orthopedic Surgery Center (Pewaukee)

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center (Appleton)

More articles on spine:

Florida surgeon performs disc replacement on wrong area of patient's spine

2 spine surgeon leaders exit Johns Hopkins

5 high-profile device company court battles: Medtronic, Smith+Nephew & more

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.