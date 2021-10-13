Here are 10 spine practices to know:

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the Christiana Care Hospital campus since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Christiana Spine Center is one of 22 ASCs in Delaware, which ranks 15th nationally in ASCs per capita.

BioSpine Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

BioSpine Institute says its physicians have performed more than 40,000 spine procedures and treated 70,000 patients over 16 years, with zero infections in more than 12 years. Five physicians operate out of the center, which spans five locations and two surgery centers — one in Tampa and one in Orlando.

It is one of 457 ASCs in Florida, which ranks 17th nationally in ASCs per capita.

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey has been in operation since 2005, when Joan O'Shea, MD, founded the center. Dr. O'Shea is a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training in orthopedic spine surgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Joint Disease and the Spine Institute of New York at Beth Israel Medical Center, also in New York City.

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey is one of 259 ASCs in the state, which ranks fifth nationally in ASCs per capita.

Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

Physicians at Mayfield Spine Surgery Center have completed more than 17,000 spine procedures since 2007, according to the center. Mayfield Spine is AAAHC-accredited, and its 19 neurosurgeons offer a total of 31 spinal procedures.

It is one of 195 ASCs across Ohio, which ranks 28th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.)

Dr. Keiper and several associates opened the Spine Surgery Center of Eugene in 2007. It was designed to accommodate the needs of spine patients, and it is a state-of-the-art facility, licensed by the state of Oregon. It is certified by CMS and accredited by the AAAHC. The center is led by CEO Anthony Ballenger, RN, BSN.

The Spine Surgery Center of Eugene is one of 90 ASCs across Oregon, which ranks 16th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC (Charleston, S.C.)

The Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC is a 65,000-square-foot facility featuring six outpatient procedure rooms with overnight capabilities. It offers an in-house pharmacy, as well as MRI, MEG, digital X-ray and fluoroscopy services. Four surgeons and eight physician assistants operate out of Southeastern Spine Institute.

It is one of 70 ASCs in South Carolina, which ranks 35th in ASCs per capita.

Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova, Tenn.)

The Campbell Clinic Spine Center was founded by Willis Campbell, MD, who opened his first clinic in 1909. The center has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1959, and 51 physicians operate out of its three outpatient clinics and two ambulatory centers.

Acute and Chronic Pain & Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute Chronic Pain & Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD., one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner operate out of the center.

It is one of 442 ASCs in Texas, which ranks 29th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The 24,000-square-foot Cascade Brain and Spine Center was built in 2007. It is certified by CMS, accredited by the AAAHC, and offers both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for brain, neck and back conditions. Four physicians and one physician assistant operate out of Cascade.

The center is one of 187 ASCs in Washington state, which ranks 11th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center opened in February 2013, four years after its founders applied for a certificate of need. The center is led by Jim Carrier, CEO; Thomas Dimmig, MD, president; and medical directors William Silver, MD, and William Hage, MD.

Triangle Orthopaedics is one of 129 ASCs in North Carolina, which ranks 36th nationally in ASCs per capita.