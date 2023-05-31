10 spine ASCs to know

Below are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.

Honolulu Sports and Spine Surgery Center

Specialists and physicians at the facility perform spine surgeries including lumbar laminectomies and lumbar microdiscectomies. It also provides orthopedic care, hand surgery, neurosurgery, and hip and knee surgery. The center has been accredited by the AAAHC. It has been rated first in performing extreme lateral interbody fusion, a minimally invasive spinal fusion procedure, according to its website.

Legacy Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.)

Legacy offers minimally invasive spine surgeries as well as its signature Legacy Spinous Process MIG-LIF procedure for degenerative disc disease. Of 40 patients in a clinical study who received the MIG-LIF surgery, all were discharged from surgery the same day.

Loveland (Colorado) Surgery Center

This facility offers orthopedic, interventional pain management, ent/otorhinolaryngology, cosmetic, oculoplasty and podiatry surgical services. It is a part of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

Partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, the center offers a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hand, foot and ankle procedures. It also has a total joint program, pain management, podiatry and ophthalmology care. The center is accredited by the AAAHC.

North Metro Surgery Center (Thornton, Colo.)

Formerly known as the Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, the North Metro Surgery Center was founded in 2001 as an outpatient surgery center specializing in orthopedic, spine and podiatry services. It is fully licensed and maintains Medicare and state certifications and Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation. The ASC houses two operating rooms and two minor procedure rooms.

NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood, Miss.)

The center offers several types of spinal procedures, including discectomies, decompression, fusion, tumor removal, scoliosis correction, fractures and kyphoplasty. It has 13 physicians able to provide surgery, spinal intervention and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Part of SCA Health, Presidio began offering surgical care in 1989. It was the first center of any kind to achieve Advanced Certification in Total Hip and Knee Replacement by The Joint commission in California. Brian Andrews, MD, Frank Valone, MD, and Ray Oshtory, MD, are the facility's spine physicians.

Squaw Peak Surgical Facility (Phoenix)

Founded by spine surgeon Anthony Yeung, MD, in 1998, Squaw Peak offers nonsurgical and surgical spine treatment, including the Yeung Endoscopic Spine surgery. It comprises two operating rooms and trains future spine surgeons from around the world. Squaw Peak is an offshoot of Dr. Yeung's practice Desert Institute for Spine Care.

Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska)

This surgical facility offers artificial disc replacement, cervical fusion, foraminectomy, foraminotomy, laminectomy, laminotomy and microdiscectomy procedures. Curtis Mina, MD, and Gene Falkowski, DO, are the spine physicians at the center.