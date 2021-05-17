Nearly half of ENTs expect to hit pre-pandemic income levels within the next year: Medscape

Most ENTs anticipate their income will return to pre-pandemic levels either in the next year or next two to three years, according to the Medscape Otolaryngologist Compensation Report 2021, released May 14.

A smaller percentage of ENTs say they will never recover their pre-pandemic income.

Here's a breakdown of when ENTs think they will hit pre-pandemic income levels:

1. In the next year: 49 percent

2. In two to three years: 34 percent

3. In the next four to five years: 7 percent

4. Never hit pre-COVID-19 income: 10 percent

