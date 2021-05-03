10 ENTs to know

Here are 10 ENTs to know:

Joseph Bradfield, MD. The Barranco Clinic (Winter Haven, Fla.). Dr. Bradfield received his medical degree from Hershey-based Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and completed an internship and residency at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He's a vetern of the U.S. Navy, and he served from 1975 to 1985.

John Bent, MD. The Children's Hospital at Montefiore (New York City). Dr. Bent is the director of the pediatric otolaryngology department and otolaryngology residency program director at Montefiore. His clinical is in pediatric ENT with an emphasis on minimally invasive airway surgery and hearing loss.

Charles Elmaraghy, MD. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Dr. Elmaraghy is the chief of the ENT department at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His work includes training residents, medical students and other healthcare professionals.

Camile Graham, MD. Allergy ENT Clinic of Northeast Texas (Rockwall). Dr. Graham has been a part of Allergy ENT Clinic of Northeast Texas since 2001, and her special interests are allergy, sinus disorders and pediatric ENT disorders. She's also the host of On Call with Dr. Camille, a radio program.

Yoav Hahn, MD. Dallas Ear Institute. Dr. Hahn's specialties include ear disorders, hearing loss and reconstruction. He's chief of ENT at Medical City Dallas Hospital and director of Neurotology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Scharukh Jalisi, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Jalisi is chief of ENT surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His clinical interests include head and neck cancers, endocrine surgery and microvascular reconstruction.

Jennifer Lynch, MD. Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wisc.). Dr. Lynch's specialties include nasal and sinus disorders, pediatric ENT and hearing loss. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at Milwaukee-based Medical College of Wisconsin.

Gary Voorman, MD. Dignity Health (Thousand Oaks and Oxnard, Calif.). Dr. Voorman has 39 years of experience as an ENT. He received his medical degree from Loma Linda (Calif.) University School of Medicine.

Dana Wolfe, MD. Ear Nose & Throat Specialties (Lincoln, Neb.). Dr. Wolfe joined ENT Specialties in 2004. His special interests include ear surgery and treatment for thyroid and parathyroid conditions.

Audie Woolley, MD. Children's Hospital of Alabama (Birmingham). Dr. Woolley is the medical director of the cochlear implant program at Children's Hospital of Alabama. He's a pediatric ENT with specialities including hearing impairment, head and neck tumors and chronic sinusitis.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate an ENT for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

