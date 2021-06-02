10 ENTs to know

A surgeon serving areas of Central America and nine more ENTs to know:

Nicole Aaronson, MD. Alfred I. duPont Hospital (Wilmington, Del.). Dr. Aaronson received her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City and completed her residency at Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Medical Center. Her areas of expertise include tonsillectomy and vascular malformations.

Kenneth Briskin, MD. Providence ENT (Chester, Pa.). Dr. Briskin joined Providence ENT in 1997 and is division chief of otolaryngology at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. He has been named a "Top Doc" in Main Line Today magazine.

Michael Fozo, MD. Lakeshore ENT (St. Clair Shores and Macomb Township, Mich.). Dr. Fozo has a special interest in cosmetic nasal surgery, sinus surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery and skin cancer. He holds leadership roles at Clinton Township, Mich.-based Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich., and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe (Mich.).

Dana Gibbs, MD. Central Park ENT (Dallas). Dr. Gibbs is the director of the Pan American Allergy Society and has been recognized as a "Tarrant County Top Doctor." She received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed her residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

Richard Hayden, MD. Mayo Clinic (Phoenix). Dr. Hayden treats head and neck cancer and also performs cosmetic surgeries. He's the director of the Mayo Clinic Symposium on Regenerative Medicine and Surgery.

Douglas Mattox, MD. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Dr. Mattox's specialties include hearing loss, ear cancers and tumors and otosclerosis. He was named to Georgia's state board of examiners for speech pathology and audiology in May.

Nicholas Peiffer, MD. ENT Associates of Texas (Frisco). Dr. Peiffer received his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus and completed his residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He does missionary work providing ENT services to communities in Central America.

Michael Stalford, MD. AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat (Hendersonville, N.C.). Dr. Stalford has more than 25 years of experience in medicine and joined AdventHealth in 2006. He received his medical degree at University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville and completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Kimberly Vinson, MD. Vanderbilt Voice Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Vinson received her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She also works as an associate professor of otolaryngology.

D. Bradley Welling, MD, PhD. Massachusetts Eye and Ear (Boston). Dr. Welling's clinical interests include ear diseases and later cranial base diseases. He received his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City and completed his residency at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.



Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate an ENT for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.