TJR costs: 2018 vs. 2024

The average cost of six total joint replacements have changed by thousands of dollars between 2018 and 2024.

Using Medicare's procedure price lookup, here is a comparison of the average procedure costs of six joint replacement procedures in ASCs in 2018 versus that of 2024:

1. Arthroplasty, knee, tibial plateau (27440)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $5,835

• Average total cost: $7,294

• Amount patient pays on average: $1,459

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $7,391

• Average total cost: $9,240

• Amount patient pays on average: $1,847

2. Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; with meniscus repair (29882)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $1,024

• Average total cost: $2,280

• Amount patient pays on average: $256

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $1,762

• Average total cost: $2,202

• Amount patient pays on average: $439

3. Total disc arthroplasty with discectomy (22856)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $8,970

• Average total cost: $11,213

• Amount patient pays on average: $2,243

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $11,836

• Average total cost: $14,795

• Amount patient pays on average: $2,958

4. Sacroiliac joint fusion (27279)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $9,965

• Average total cost: $12,456

• Amount patient pays on average: $2,491

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $12,394

• Average total cost: $15,494

• Amount patient pays on average: $3,098

5. Anterior cervical discectomy (22551)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $5,870

• Average total cost: $7,337

• Amount patient pays on average: $1,467

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $8,440

• Average total cost: $10,550

• Amount patient pays on average: $2,109

6. Laminotomy foraminotomy decompression (63030)

2018:

• Average Medicare pays: $2,177

• Average total cost: $2,721

• Amount patient pays on average: $544

2024:

• Average Medicare pays: $3,443

• Average total cost: $4,303

• Amount patient pays on average: $860