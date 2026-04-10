The best orthopedic ASCs in the West: US News

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 50 are in the West.
The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.
Here are the spine and orthopedic ASCs in the West on the list.
Alaska
- Surgery Center of Wasilla
- Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)
Arizona
- Orthoarizona Surgery Center Gilbert
- Banner Surgery Center—Union Hills (Glendale)
- Oro Valley Surgical Suites
- Banner Surgery Center—Gateway Orthopedics (Phoenix)
- North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center (Phoenix)
- Mountain View Surgery Center of Scottsdale
- Orthoarizona Scottsdale Surgery Center
- Banner Surgery Center—Tempe
- SurgCenter Tucson
California
- Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills
- 90210 Surgery Medical Center at Linden (Beverly Hills)
- Skyway Surgery Center—Chico
- Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)
- Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center
- UCSD Ambulatory Surgery Center—La Jolla
- Long Beach Surgery Center
- California Specialty Surgery Center (Mission Viejo)
- Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)
- El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
- Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)
- Poway Surgery Center
- Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
- Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)
- Surgery Center San Carlos
- Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)
- De la Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)
- Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center
- Saxon Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)
- Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)
- Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)
- Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)
Colorado
- Vail Valley Surgery Center Edwards
- OCR Fort Collins Recovery Center
- Orthopaedic & Spine Center of The Rockies (Fort Collins)
- Golden Ridge Surgery Center
- Canyon View Surgery Center (Grand Junction)
- Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)
- Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)
- Rose Surgical Center (Denver)
Hawaii
- Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)
Montana
- Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center
New Mexico
- Southern New Mexico Surgery Center (Alamogordo)
Nevada
- Parkway Surgery Center—Henderson
- DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)
- Desert Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
Oregon
- Bend Surgery Center
- Oregon Surgical Institute (Beaverton)
- Orthopedic Outpatient Center (Medford)
- Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)
Utah
- Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)
Washington
- Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)
- Proliance Skagit Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Mount Vernon)
- Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
- Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center—Fowler Street (Richland)
- The Orthopaedic Surgery Center-Spokane
At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.