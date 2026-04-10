The best orthopedic ASCs in the West: US News

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 50 are in the West.

The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.

Here are the spine and orthopedic ASCs in the West on the list.

Alaska

Surgery Center of Wasilla

Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)

Arizona

Orthoarizona Surgery Center Gilbert

Banner Surgery Center—Union Hills (Glendale)

Oro Valley Surgical Suites

Banner Surgery Center—Gateway Orthopedics (Phoenix)

North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Mountain View Surgery Center of Scottsdale

Orthoarizona Scottsdale Surgery Center

Banner Surgery Center—Tempe

SurgCenter Tucson

California

Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills

90210 Surgery Medical Center at Linden (Beverly Hills)

Skyway Surgery Center—Chico

Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center

UCSD Ambulatory Surgery Center—La Jolla

Long Beach Surgery Center

California Specialty Surgery Center (Mission Viejo)

Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)

El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)

Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)

Poway Surgery Center

Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)

Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)

Surgery Center San Carlos

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers

Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)

De la Vina Surgicenter (Santa Barbara)

Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center

Saxon Surgical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)

Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)

Colorado

Vail Valley Surgery Center Edwards

OCR Fort Collins Recovery Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of The Rockies (Fort Collins)

Golden Ridge Surgery Center

Canyon View Surgery Center (Grand Junction)

Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)

Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)

Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Hawaii

Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)

Montana

Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center

New Mexico

Southern New Mexico Surgery Center (Alamogordo)

Nevada

Parkway Surgery Center—Henderson

DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)

Desert Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Oregon

Bend Surgery Center

Oregon Surgical Institute (Beaverton)

Orthopedic Outpatient Center (Medford)

Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)

Utah

Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)

Washington

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)

Proliance Skagit Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Mount Vernon)

Olympia Orthopaedic Associates

Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)

Kadlec Regional Medical Center—Fowler Street (Richland)

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center-Spokane

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.