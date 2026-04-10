The best orthopedic ASCs in the South: US News

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 80 are in the South.

The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.

Here are the top spine and orthopedic ASCs in the South.

Alabama

Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)

The Surgery Center of Huntsville

Madison Surgery Center

Montgomery Surgical Center

The Surgery Center—-Oxford

Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)

Mobile Surgery Center

Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia Hills)

Arkansas

Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock

Little Rock Surgery Center

Florida

Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)

Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)

Andrews Institute ASC (Gulf Breeze)

Centerone Surgery Center (Jacksonville)

TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)

Surgery Center of Naples

Biospine Orlando

Downtown Surgery Center—Orlando

Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center

Palm Beach Surgical Suites (Palm Beach Gardens)

Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)

Biospine Surgery Center (Tampa)

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center—Citrus Park (Tampa)

Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence

Advanced Center for Surgery—Vero Beach

New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)

HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)

Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)

Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgical Center

Georgia

Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Atlanta

Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Total Joint Surgery Center—Cumming

Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)

Macon Outpatient Surgery

Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)

Roswell Surgery Center

Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Woodstock

Kentucky

Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington)

Maryland

Anne Arundel-SCA Surgicenter (Annapolis)

Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center

Andochick Surgical Center (Frederick)

Capital Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Germantown)

Surgcenter of Glen Burnie

Charles Regional Surgical Center (La Plata)

Leonardtown Surgery Center

Surgcenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland)

Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)

Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)

Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)

Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)

Lutherville Surgery Center—Towson

Ruxton Surgicenter (Towson)

Westminster Surgery Center

Mississippi

Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood)

Specialty Surgical Center—Flowood

Southern Surgery Center—Hattiesburg

North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Special Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)

Missouri

JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)

Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)

North Carolina

Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Raleigh

South Carolina

Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center

Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)

Spartanburg Surgery Center

Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)

Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island)

Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)

OrthoSouth Germantown Surgery Center

Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)

Parkwest Surgery Center—Knoxville

Semmes Murphey Surgery Center (Memphis)

Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)

Texas

Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery

Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen

Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)

Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center

Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)

Park Hill Surgery Center (Fort Worth)

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth

Spine Team Texas—Rockwall

Advanced Surgical Center-Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance

The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)

Virginia

Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)

Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)

Surgery Center of Lynchburg

Leigh Orthopedic Surgery Center (Norfolk)

Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.