The best orthopedic ASCs in the South: US News

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 80 are in the South.
The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.
Here are the top spine and orthopedic ASCs in the South.
Alabama
- Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)
- The Surgery Center of Huntsville
- Madison Surgery Center
- Montgomery Surgical Center
- The Surgery Center—-Oxford
- Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)
- Mobile Surgery Center
- Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia Hills)
Arkansas
- Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock
- Little Rock Surgery Center
Florida
- Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)
- Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
- Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)
- Andrews Institute ASC (Gulf Breeze)
- Centerone Surgery Center (Jacksonville)
- TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)
- Surgery Center of Naples
- Biospine Orlando
- Downtown Surgery Center—Orlando
- Orlando Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center
- Palm Beach Surgical Suites (Palm Beach Gardens)
- Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)
- Biospine Surgery Center (Tampa)
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center—Citrus Park (Tampa)
- Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence
- Advanced Center for Surgery—Vero Beach
- New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)
- HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)
- Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)
- Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgical Center
Georgia
- Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Atlanta
- Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)
- Total Joint Surgery Center—Cumming
- Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)
- Macon Outpatient Surgery
- Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)
- Roswell Surgery Center
- Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Woodstock
Kentucky
- Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington)
Maryland
- Anne Arundel-SCA Surgicenter (Annapolis)
- Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center
- Andochick Surgical Center (Frederick)
- Capital Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Germantown)
- Surgcenter of Glen Burnie
- Charles Regional Surgical Center (La Plata)
- Leonardtown Surgery Center
- Surgcenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland)
- Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)
- Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)
- Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)
- Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)
- Lutherville Surgery Center—Towson
- Ruxton Surgicenter (Towson)
- Westminster Surgery Center
Mississippi
- Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood)
- Specialty Surgical Center—Flowood
- Southern Surgery Center—Hattiesburg
- North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)
- Special Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo)
- Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave)
Missouri
- JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)
- Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)
North Carolina
- Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte)
- Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
- Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Raleigh
South Carolina
- Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center
- Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
- Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)
- Spartanburg Surgery Center
- Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
- Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)
- Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head (Hilton Head Island)
Tennessee
- Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)
- OrthoSouth Germantown Surgery Center
- Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)
- Parkwest Surgery Center—Knoxville
- Semmes Murphey Surgery Center (Memphis)
- Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)
Texas
- Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery
- Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen
- Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)
- Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)
- Park Hill Surgery Center (Fort Worth)
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth
- Spine Team Texas—Rockwall
- Advanced Surgical Center-Round Rock
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance
- The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)
Virginia
- Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)
- Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)
- Surgery Center of Lynchburg
- Leigh Orthopedic Surgery Center (Norfolk)
- Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
- St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
- Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center
At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.