The 168 orthopedic codes added to the ASC-covered procedure list

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By: Patsy Newitt

CMS has expanded the list of procedures ASCs can bill for, adding 168 orthopedic codes, which could significantly broaden the scope of cases centers are eligible to perform and get reimbursed for.

Here are the 168 orthopedic codes CMS added to the ASC-covered procedures list in January:

CPT codeDescription
20100Exploration of penetrating wound – neck
20101Exploration of penetrating wound – chest
20102Exploration of penetrating wound – abdomen/flank/back
20660Application of cranial tongs/caliper/stereotactic frame
20661Application of cranial halo (with removal)
20664Application of cranial halo – 6+ pins (thin skull/pediatric)
20802Replantation – arm (complete amputation)
20805Replantation – forearm (complete amputation)
20808Replantation – hand (complete amputation)
20816Replantation – finger (excluding thumb)
20824Replantation – thumb (carpometacarpal to metacarpophalangeal joint)
20827Replantation – thumb (distal tip to MP joint)
20838Replantation – foot (complete amputation)
20955Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – fibula
20956Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – iliac crest
20957Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – metatarsal
20962Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – other
20969Free osteocutaneous flap with microvascular anastomosis – other
20970Free osteocutaneous flap with microvascular anastomosis – iliac crest
23200Radical resection of tumor – clavicle
23210Radical resection of tumor – scapula
23220Radical resection of tumor – proximal humerus
23335Removal of total shoulder prosthesis (humeral and glenoid)
23473Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty – one component
23474Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty – both components
23900Interthoracoscapular (forequarter) amputation
23920Disarticulation of shoulder
24150Radical resection of tumor – shaft or distal humerus
24900Amputation – arm through humerus, primary closure
24920Amputation – arm through humerus, open/guillotine
24930Amputation – arm through humerus, re-amputation
24931Amputation – arm through humerus, with implant
24935Stump elongation – upper extremity
24940Cineplasty – upper extremity
25170Radical resection of tumor – radius or ulna
25900Amputation – forearm (radius and ulna)
25905Amputation – forearm, open/guillotine
25909Amputation – forearm, re-amputation
25915Krukenberg procedure
25920Disarticulation through wrist
25924Disarticulation through wrist – re-amputation
25927Transmetacarpal amputation
26551Toe-to-hand transfer with microvascular anastomosis – great toe wrap-around
26553Toe-to-hand transfer – single (other than great toe)
26554Toe-to-hand transfer – double (other than great toe)
26556Free toe joint transfer with microvascular anastomosis
27005Tenotomy – hip flexor(s), open
27025Fasciotomy – hip or thigh
27027Decompression fasciotomy – pelvic/buttock compartment(s)
27030Arthrotomy – hip, with drainage (e.g., infection)
27036Capsulectomy/capsulotomy – hip with hip flexor release
27054Arthrotomy with synovectomy – hip
27057Decompression fasciotomy – pelvic/buttock with muscle debridement
27070Partial excision – iliac wing/symphysis/greater trochanter, superficial
27071Partial excision – iliac wing/symphysis/greater trochanter, deep
27075Radical resection of tumor – iliac wing or single pubic/ischial ramus
27076Radical resection of tumor – ilium including acetabulum or pubic rami
27077Radical resection of tumor – total innominate bone
27078Radical resection of tumor – ischial tuberosity and greater trochanter
27090Removal of hip prosthesis
27091Removal of total hip prosthesis (complicated)
27120Acetabuloplasty
27122Acetabuloplasty – resection of femoral head (Girdlestone)
27125Partial hip arthroplasty (hemiarthroplasty)
27132Conversion of prior hip surgery to total hip arthroplasty
27134Revision of total hip arthroplasty – both components
27137Revision of total hip arthroplasty – acetabular component only
27138Revision of total hip arthroplasty – femoral component only
27140Osteotomy and transfer of greater trochanter of femur
27146Iliac/acetabular/innominate osteotomy
27147Iliac osteotomy with open hip reduction
27151Iliac osteotomy with femoral osteotomy
27156Iliac osteotomy with femoral osteotomy and open hip reduction
27158Bilateral pelvic osteotomy (e.g., congenital malformation)
27161Femoral neck osteotomy
27165Intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric osteotomy with fixation
27170Bone graft – femoral head/neck/trochanteric area
27175Treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis by traction (no reduction)
27176Treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – pinning in situ
27177Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – pinning or bone graft
27178Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – closed manipulation with pinning
27179Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – osteoplasty of femoral neck
27181Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – osteotomy with fixation
27185Epiphyseal arrest – greater trochanter
27187Prophylactic treatment – femoral neck and proximal femur
27222Closed treatment of acetabular fracture with manipulation
27226Open treatment of acetabular wall fracture with internal fixation
27227Open treatment of acetabular fracture – anterior or posterior column
27228Open treatment of acetabular fracture – anterior and posterior columns
27232Closed treatment of femoral neck fracture with manipulation
27235Percutaneous fixation of femoral neck fracture
27236Open treatment of femoral neck fracture with internal fixation or prosthetic replacement
27240Closed treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture with manipulation
27244Treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture – plate/screw implant
27245Treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture – intramedullary implant
27248Open treatment of greater trochanteric fracture with internal fixation
27253Open treatment of traumatic hip dislocation (no internal fixation)
27254Open treatment of traumatic hip dislocation with acetabular/femoral head fracture
27258Open treatment of spontaneous hip dislocation – femoral head replacement
27259Open treatment of spontaneous hip dislocation with femoral shortening
27268Closed treatment of femoral head fracture with manipulation
27269Open treatment of femoral head fracture with internal fixation
27280Arthrodesis – sacroiliac joint, open
27282Arthrodesis – symphysis pubis
27284Arthrodesis – hip joint
27286Arthrodesis – hip joint with subtrochanteric osteotomy
27290Hindquarter (interpelviabdominal) amputation
27295Disarticulation of hip
27303Deep incision with bone cortex opening – femur or knee (e.g., osteomyelitis)
27365Radical resection of tumor – femur or knee
27448Femoral shaft/supracondylar osteotomy without fixation
27450Femoral shaft/supracondylar osteotomy with fixation
27454Multiple femoral osteotomies with intramedullary rod realignment (Sofield-type)
27455Proximal tibial osteotomy (genu varus/valgus correction) – before epiphyseal closure
27457Proximal tibial osteotomy – after epiphyseal closure
27458Femoral osteotomy(ies) with externally controlled intramedullary lengthening device
27465Osteoplasty of femur – shortening
27466Osteoplasty of femur – lengthening
27470Repair of femoral nonunion or malunion without graft
27472Repair of femoral nonunion or malunion with bone graft
27477Epiphyseal arrest – proximal tibia and fibula
27485Hemi-epiphyseal arrest – distal femur or proximal tibia/fibula
27486Revision of total knee arthroplasty – 1 component
27487Revision of total knee arthroplasty – femoral and full tibial components
27488Removal of total knee prosthesis (with or without spacer insertion)
27495Prophylactic treatment – femur (nailing, pinning, plating)
27506Open treatment of femoral shaft fracture with intramedullary implant
27507Open treatment of femoral shaft fracture with plate/screws
27511Open treatment of supracondylar/transcondylar femoral fracture (no intercondylar extension)
27513Open treatment of supracondylar/transcondylar femoral fracture with intercondylar extension
27514Open treatment of distal femoral condyle fracture
27519Open treatment of distal femoral epiphyseal separation
27535Open treatment of tibial plateau fracture – unicondylar
27536Open treatment of tibial plateau fracture – bicondylar
27540Open treatment of tibial intercondylar spine/tuberosity fracture
27556Open treatment of knee dislocation without ligament repair
27557Open treatment of knee dislocation with ligament repair
27558Open treatment of knee dislocation with ligament repair and reconstruction
27580Arthrodesis – knee
27590Amputation – thigh through femur
27591Amputation – thigh, immediate fitting technique with first cast
27592Amputation – thigh, open/guillotine
27596Amputation – thigh, re-amputation
27598Disarticulation at knee
27645Radical resection of tumor – tibia
27646Radical resection of tumor – fibula
27703Revision of total ankle arthroplasty
27712Multiple tibial osteotomies with intramedullary rod realignment (Sofield-type)
27713Tibial (and fibular) osteotomy(ies) with externally controlled intramedullary lengthening device
27715Osteoplasty – tibia and fibula lengthening or shortening
27722Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – sliding graft
27724Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – iliac or other autograft
27725Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – synostosis with fibula
27727Repair of congenital pseudarthrosis – tibia
27880Amputation – leg through tibia and fibula
27881Amputation – leg, immediate fitting with first cast
27882Amputation – leg, open/guillotine
27886Amputation – leg, re-amputation
27888Ankle amputation through malleoli (Syme/Pirogoff-type)
28360Reconstruction of cleft foot
28800Midtarsal foot amputation (Chopart-type)
28805Transmetatarsal foot amputation
1003TArthroplasty – first carpometacarpal joint total replacement
0202TPosterior vertebral joint(s) arthroplasty – lumbar (facet replacement)
G0412Open treatment of iliac spine/wing fracture (no pelvic ring disruption)
G0413Percutaneous fixation of posterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption)
G0414Open treatment of anterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption)
G0415Open treatment of posterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption)

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