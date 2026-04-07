The 168 orthopedic codes added to the ASC-covered procedure list

CMS has expanded the list of procedures ASCs can bill for, adding 168 orthopedic codes, which could significantly broaden the scope of cases centers are eligible to perform and get reimbursed for.

Here are the 168 orthopedic codes CMS added to the ASC-covered procedures list in January:

CPT code Description 20100 Exploration of penetrating wound – neck 20101 Exploration of penetrating wound – chest 20102 Exploration of penetrating wound – abdomen/flank/back 20660 Application of cranial tongs/caliper/stereotactic frame 20661 Application of cranial halo (with removal) 20664 Application of cranial halo – 6+ pins (thin skull/pediatric) 20802 Replantation – arm (complete amputation) 20805 Replantation – forearm (complete amputation) 20808 Replantation – hand (complete amputation) 20816 Replantation – finger (excluding thumb) 20824 Replantation – thumb (carpometacarpal to metacarpophalangeal joint) 20827 Replantation – thumb (distal tip to MP joint) 20838 Replantation – foot (complete amputation) 20955 Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – fibula 20956 Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – iliac crest 20957 Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – metatarsal 20962 Bone graft with microvascular anastomosis – other 20969 Free osteocutaneous flap with microvascular anastomosis – other 20970 Free osteocutaneous flap with microvascular anastomosis – iliac crest 23200 Radical resection of tumor – clavicle 23210 Radical resection of tumor – scapula 23220 Radical resection of tumor – proximal humerus 23335 Removal of total shoulder prosthesis (humeral and glenoid) 23473 Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty – one component 23474 Revision of total shoulder arthroplasty – both components 23900 Interthoracoscapular (forequarter) amputation 23920 Disarticulation of shoulder 24150 Radical resection of tumor – shaft or distal humerus 24900 Amputation – arm through humerus, primary closure 24920 Amputation – arm through humerus, open/guillotine 24930 Amputation – arm through humerus, re-amputation 24931 Amputation – arm through humerus, with implant 24935 Stump elongation – upper extremity 24940 Cineplasty – upper extremity 25170 Radical resection of tumor – radius or ulna 25900 Amputation – forearm (radius and ulna) 25905 Amputation – forearm, open/guillotine 25909 Amputation – forearm, re-amputation 25915 Krukenberg procedure 25920 Disarticulation through wrist 25924 Disarticulation through wrist – re-amputation 25927 Transmetacarpal amputation 26551 Toe-to-hand transfer with microvascular anastomosis – great toe wrap-around 26553 Toe-to-hand transfer – single (other than great toe) 26554 Toe-to-hand transfer – double (other than great toe) 26556 Free toe joint transfer with microvascular anastomosis 27005 Tenotomy – hip flexor(s), open 27025 Fasciotomy – hip or thigh 27027 Decompression fasciotomy – pelvic/buttock compartment(s) 27030 Arthrotomy – hip, with drainage (e.g., infection) 27036 Capsulectomy/capsulotomy – hip with hip flexor release 27054 Arthrotomy with synovectomy – hip 27057 Decompression fasciotomy – pelvic/buttock with muscle debridement 27070 Partial excision – iliac wing/symphysis/greater trochanter, superficial 27071 Partial excision – iliac wing/symphysis/greater trochanter, deep 27075 Radical resection of tumor – iliac wing or single pubic/ischial ramus 27076 Radical resection of tumor – ilium including acetabulum or pubic rami 27077 Radical resection of tumor – total innominate bone 27078 Radical resection of tumor – ischial tuberosity and greater trochanter 27090 Removal of hip prosthesis 27091 Removal of total hip prosthesis (complicated) 27120 Acetabuloplasty 27122 Acetabuloplasty – resection of femoral head (Girdlestone) 27125 Partial hip arthroplasty (hemiarthroplasty) 27132 Conversion of prior hip surgery to total hip arthroplasty 27134 Revision of total hip arthroplasty – both components 27137 Revision of total hip arthroplasty – acetabular component only 27138 Revision of total hip arthroplasty – femoral component only 27140 Osteotomy and transfer of greater trochanter of femur 27146 Iliac/acetabular/innominate osteotomy 27147 Iliac osteotomy with open hip reduction 27151 Iliac osteotomy with femoral osteotomy 27156 Iliac osteotomy with femoral osteotomy and open hip reduction 27158 Bilateral pelvic osteotomy (e.g., congenital malformation) 27161 Femoral neck osteotomy 27165 Intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric osteotomy with fixation 27170 Bone graft – femoral head/neck/trochanteric area 27175 Treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis by traction (no reduction) 27176 Treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – pinning in situ 27177 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – pinning or bone graft 27178 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – closed manipulation with pinning 27179 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – osteoplasty of femoral neck 27181 Open treatment of slipped femoral epiphysis – osteotomy with fixation 27185 Epiphyseal arrest – greater trochanter 27187 Prophylactic treatment – femoral neck and proximal femur 27222 Closed treatment of acetabular fracture with manipulation 27226 Open treatment of acetabular wall fracture with internal fixation 27227 Open treatment of acetabular fracture – anterior or posterior column 27228 Open treatment of acetabular fracture – anterior and posterior columns 27232 Closed treatment of femoral neck fracture with manipulation 27235 Percutaneous fixation of femoral neck fracture 27236 Open treatment of femoral neck fracture with internal fixation or prosthetic replacement 27240 Closed treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture with manipulation 27244 Treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture – plate/screw implant 27245 Treatment of intertrochanteric/subtrochanteric fracture – intramedullary implant 27248 Open treatment of greater trochanteric fracture with internal fixation 27253 Open treatment of traumatic hip dislocation (no internal fixation) 27254 Open treatment of traumatic hip dislocation with acetabular/femoral head fracture 27258 Open treatment of spontaneous hip dislocation – femoral head replacement 27259 Open treatment of spontaneous hip dislocation with femoral shortening 27268 Closed treatment of femoral head fracture with manipulation 27269 Open treatment of femoral head fracture with internal fixation 27280 Arthrodesis – sacroiliac joint, open 27282 Arthrodesis – symphysis pubis 27284 Arthrodesis – hip joint 27286 Arthrodesis – hip joint with subtrochanteric osteotomy 27290 Hindquarter (interpelviabdominal) amputation 27295 Disarticulation of hip 27303 Deep incision with bone cortex opening – femur or knee (e.g., osteomyelitis) 27365 Radical resection of tumor – femur or knee 27448 Femoral shaft/supracondylar osteotomy without fixation 27450 Femoral shaft/supracondylar osteotomy with fixation 27454 Multiple femoral osteotomies with intramedullary rod realignment (Sofield-type) 27455 Proximal tibial osteotomy (genu varus/valgus correction) – before epiphyseal closure 27457 Proximal tibial osteotomy – after epiphyseal closure 27458 Femoral osteotomy(ies) with externally controlled intramedullary lengthening device 27465 Osteoplasty of femur – shortening 27466 Osteoplasty of femur – lengthening 27470 Repair of femoral nonunion or malunion without graft 27472 Repair of femoral nonunion or malunion with bone graft 27477 Epiphyseal arrest – proximal tibia and fibula 27485 Hemi-epiphyseal arrest – distal femur or proximal tibia/fibula 27486 Revision of total knee arthroplasty – 1 component 27487 Revision of total knee arthroplasty – femoral and full tibial components 27488 Removal of total knee prosthesis (with or without spacer insertion) 27495 Prophylactic treatment – femur (nailing, pinning, plating) 27506 Open treatment of femoral shaft fracture with intramedullary implant 27507 Open treatment of femoral shaft fracture with plate/screws 27511 Open treatment of supracondylar/transcondylar femoral fracture (no intercondylar extension) 27513 Open treatment of supracondylar/transcondylar femoral fracture with intercondylar extension 27514 Open treatment of distal femoral condyle fracture 27519 Open treatment of distal femoral epiphyseal separation 27535 Open treatment of tibial plateau fracture – unicondylar 27536 Open treatment of tibial plateau fracture – bicondylar 27540 Open treatment of tibial intercondylar spine/tuberosity fracture 27556 Open treatment of knee dislocation without ligament repair 27557 Open treatment of knee dislocation with ligament repair 27558 Open treatment of knee dislocation with ligament repair and reconstruction 27580 Arthrodesis – knee 27590 Amputation – thigh through femur 27591 Amputation – thigh, immediate fitting technique with first cast 27592 Amputation – thigh, open/guillotine 27596 Amputation – thigh, re-amputation 27598 Disarticulation at knee 27645 Radical resection of tumor – tibia 27646 Radical resection of tumor – fibula 27703 Revision of total ankle arthroplasty 27712 Multiple tibial osteotomies with intramedullary rod realignment (Sofield-type) 27713 Tibial (and fibular) osteotomy(ies) with externally controlled intramedullary lengthening device 27715 Osteoplasty – tibia and fibula lengthening or shortening 27722 Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – sliding graft 27724 Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – iliac or other autograft 27725 Repair of tibial nonunion or malunion – synostosis with fibula 27727 Repair of congenital pseudarthrosis – tibia 27880 Amputation – leg through tibia and fibula 27881 Amputation – leg, immediate fitting with first cast 27882 Amputation – leg, open/guillotine 27886 Amputation – leg, re-amputation 27888 Ankle amputation through malleoli (Syme/Pirogoff-type) 28360 Reconstruction of cleft foot 28800 Midtarsal foot amputation (Chopart-type) 28805 Transmetatarsal foot amputation 1003T Arthroplasty – first carpometacarpal joint total replacement 0202T Posterior vertebral joint(s) arthroplasty – lumbar (facet replacement) G0412 Open treatment of iliac spine/wing fracture (no pelvic ring disruption) G0413 Percutaneous fixation of posterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption) G0414 Open treatment of anterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption) G0415 Open treatment of posterior pelvic fracture/dislocation (pelvic ring disruption)

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