Northside Hospital Healthcare System opens ASC

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Healthcare System has opened a new ASC in Canton, Ga., according to an Oct. 18 report from the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News.

The facility is part of a new medical office building that held a ribbon cutting Oct. 8, and will house Northside Hospital Georgia Cancer Specialists - Canton and Total Joint Surgery Center – Cherokee.

The total joint ASC is scheduled to begin welcoming patients Oct. 22. Its two operating rooms will provide patients total knee replacements and hip replacements, including anterior total hip replacements.