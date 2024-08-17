Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in Texas for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for outpatient joint replacements, including seven in Texas.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip replacements.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Texas hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco)

Chris Lancaster, president

Umad Ahmad, MD, chief medical officer

Lajuana Jones, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

Brad Crye, COO

Matt Rohrer, vice president of clinic operations

Citizens Medical Center (Victoria)

Mike Olson, CEO

Duane Woods, CFO

Daniel Cano, MD, chief medical officer

Cherie Brzozowski, COO

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

John Corbeil, CEO

Ahmad Maarouf, MD, chief medical officer

Joel North, COO

Virgil Winslow, CFO

Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist

Michael Garcia, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist

David Bernard, CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

David Callender, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann

Erin Asprec, executive vice president, chief operating officer of Memorial Hermann

Alec King, executive vice president, chief financial officer of Memorial Hermann

Jamie McCarthy, MD, executive vice president, chief physician executive of Memorial Hermann

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano