Meet the leaders of the 7 best hospitals in Texas for outpatient joint replacements

Cameron Cortigiano - Updated  

Healthgrades released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for outpatient joint replacements, including seven in Texas.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip replacements.

Here are the leaders of the Texas hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco)

  • Chris Lancaster, president
  • Umad Ahmad, MD, chief medical officer  
  • Lajuana Jones, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
  • Brad Crye, COO
  • Matt Rohrer, vice president of clinic operations

Citizens Medical Center (Victoria)

  • Mike Olson, CEO
  • Duane Woods, CFO
  • Daniel Cano, MD, chief medical officer
  • Cherie Brzozowski, COO

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

  • John Corbeil, CEO
  • Ahmad Maarouf, MD, chief medical officer
  • Joel North, COO
  • Virgil Winslow, CFO
  • Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 

  • Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist
  • Michael Garcia, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

  • Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist
  • David Bernard, CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

  • David Callender, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann
  • Erin Asprec, executive vice president, chief operating officer of Memorial Hermann
  • Alec King, executive vice president, chief financial officer of Memorial Hermann
  • Jamie McCarthy, MD, executive vice president, chief physician executive of Memorial Hermann

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

  • Fraser Hay, president
  • Laura Massey, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer
  • Stephen Hadzima, MD, chief quality and medical officer

