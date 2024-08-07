Connecticut ASC group conducts 12K+ total joint replacement

Constitution Surgery Alliance's portfolio of ASCs has collectively surpassed 12,000 total joint replacements, the company said Aug. 7.

Constitution Surgery Alliance, which is based in Avon, Conn., has developed 26 surgery centers over the last 25 years, according to a news release.

The new milestone is the latest public recognition for the ASC company. Recently the Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Avon earned Advanced Orthopaedic Certification for Total Joint Replacement by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and in May two Constitution Surgery Alliance ASCs were named on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Ambulatory Surgical Centers" list.