Cloud-based platform aims to better prepare patients for joint replacement

Cloud-based software company Mytonomy has launched a platform to optimize outcomes for total joint replacement surgeries, the company said Dec. 8.

Mytonomy said their platform engages patients with their care plans to better prepare them for surgery, leading to decreased hospital stays and fewer complications.

The platform provides patients with video episodes that guide them through the surgical process, along with companion educational handouts and checklists. Patients can also access digital care plans tailored for patients' health conditions and risk level.