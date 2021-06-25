6 ASCs adding total joint robots so far in 2021

Total joint surgical robots have become a crucial part of orthopedic programs at ASCs. Here are six centers that onboarded robotic technology in the first half of the year:

1. Davenport, Iowa-based Mississippi Valley Surgery Center installed a Mako surgical robot.

2. Orthopedic surgeon Robert Snyder, MD, performed the first outpatient total knee arthroplasty using the Conformis iTotal G2 patient-specific total knee replacement system at an ASC.

3. Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has launched a robotic joint center and will offer outpatient total joint surgery at the hospital's flagship location and its ASC, the Brainard Surgery Center, in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

4. Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center performed its first outpatient Robotic Surgical Assistant knee and partial knee surgeries in an ASC.

5. James Huston, MD, performed Lawrence (Kansas) Memorial Health's first same-day partial joint replacement with Stryker's Mako robot.

6. An orthopedic surgeon at Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates is now performing robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.