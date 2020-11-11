4 ASCs adding new tech

Since Oct. 1, Becker's ASC Review has reported on four ASCs using new technology:

1. Joint replacement specialists Amber Randall, MD, and Brianna Patti, MD, are now using OMNIBotics at The Surgery Center at Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint, according to an October announcement.

2. A surgeon at Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center performed the first knee replacement in the U.S. using a custom-made Episealer implant, according to an Oct. 5 press release.

3. Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Wausau, Wis., invested in Stryker's Mako Robotic Arm, according to an Oct. 6 announcement on LinkedIn.

4. Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center neurosurgeon Michael Kachmann, MD, completed the first procedure using the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform in Ohio, the center announced Oct. 1.

