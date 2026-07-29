15 rising stars in orthopedic surgery

Advances in robotics, minimally invasive procedures, sports medicine, joint preservation and fracture care are reshaping orthopedic surgery. Across the country, a new generation of orthopedic surgeons is driving those advances by improving patient outcomes, advancing clinical research and training the next generation of physicians.

The following orthopedic surgeons are helping shape the future of musculoskeletal care through their clinical expertise, scientific contributions and leadership in the field.

Editor’s note: This is not a comprehensive or ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse any individual featured. To nominate an orthopedic surgeon for a future list, please contact Sophie Eydis at seydis@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Jonathan Berliner, MD. Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (Greenwich, Conn.): Dr. Berliner is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in primary and revision hip and knee replacement. His expertise includes anterior hip replacement, minimally invasive joint replacement, computer-assisted surgery and complex lower extremity reconstruction.

As director of the ONS Outpatient Joint Replacement Center, Dr. Berliner is helping expand outpatient joint replacement through advanced surgical techniques and personalized care pathways. He is also the recipient of the prestigious John Charnley Award from the Hip Society for innovative clinical research in hip replacement and has participated in international medical mission work.

2. Grant Garcia, MD. Proliance Surgeons (Seattle): Dr. Garcia is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon specializing in shoulder surgery, cartilage restoration and complex knee injuries. He is recognized for his expertise in advanced arthroscopic procedures, revision surgery and joint preservation, offering younger, active patients alternatives to early joint replacement.

Dr. Garcia has written more than 80 peer-reviewed publications and presented his research internationally. He also collaborates with medical device companies on product development, FDA research and surgeon education, and is widely recognized for developing and teaching advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques.

3. Elizabeth Gausden, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Dr. Gausden is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, orthopedic trauma and complex reconstruction. With fellowship training in adult reconstruction and trauma surgery, she has developed expertise in periprosthetic fractures, post-traumatic arthritis and revision joint replacement.

Dr. Gausden’s research focuses on improving outcomes after periprosthetic fractures and complex joint reconstruction. She has written more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and has presented her work internationally, advancing the field through both clinical innovation and outcomes research.

4. Andrew Gudeman, MD. OrthoIndy (Indianapolis): Dr. Gudeman is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, shoulder replacement and the treatment of sports-related injuries. He cares for athletes of all levels, from high school competitors to professional players.

Dr. Gudeman has published research in leading orthopedic journals, including the American Journal of Sports Medicine, Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy. He also served as a team physician for Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and North Carolina Central University and contributed as a medical advisor to the NBA Combine, combining clinical expertise with research and elite athlete care.

5. Michelle Lawson, MD. University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City): Dr. Lawson is an orthopedic trauma surgeon specializing in complex fractures of the pelvis and upper and lower extremities. Her expertise includes treating hip fractures, periarticular injuries, post-traumatic deformities, nonunions and malunions, with a focus on restoring function after severe musculoskeletal injuries.

Alongside her clinical practice, Dr. Lawson conducts research on fracture recovery, gait analysis and surgeon wellness, including studies on sleep patterns among orthopedic surgeons. Her commitment to advancing orthopedic trauma care through both research and patient care has made her a rising leader in the specialty.

6. Cort Lawton, MD. OrthoIllinois (Rockford): Dr. Lawton is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon specializing in arthroscopic surgery of the hip, knee and shoulder. He cares for athletes of all ages with expertise in advanced sports medicine procedures, including hip arthroscopy and ACL restoration.

During his training, Dr. Lawton served as a team physician for organizations including the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, the WNBA’s New York Liberty and the NBA Combine. His experience caring for elite athletes, combined with a patient-centered approach, has helped establish him as an emerging leader in orthopedic sports medicine.

7. Fabien Meta, MD. University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis): Dr. Meta is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon specializing in arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, knee and hip. He is committed to helping athletes of all levels return to sport through advanced surgical techniques, personalized treatment plans and comprehensive musculoskeletal care.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Meta serves as an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Minnesota, where he remains active in research, peer review and physician education. He also serves as a team physician for MLB’s Minnesota Twins and the St. Paul Saints, combining academic leadership with high-level sports medicine care.

8. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD. OrthoVirginia (Richmond): Dr. Owusu-Akyaw is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery of the hip, knee and shoulder. He is recognized for advancing hip preservation and sports medicine while caring for athletes of all levels.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Owusu-Akyaw serves as deputy editor for sports hip and arthroscopy for Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research and is an editorial board member for Arthroscopy. He also serves as team physician for the University of Richmond in Virginia and as company physician for the Richmond Ballet, combining clinical expertise with leadership in research and athlete care.

9. Christian Pean, MD. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.): Dr. Pean is an orthopedic trauma surgeon specializing in fracture care, shoulder surgery and complex hip reconstruction. As associate residency program director at Duke, he is recognized for combining clinical excellence with innovation in orthopedic education, health policy and value-based care.

Dr. Pean has written more than 50 peer-reviewed publications focused on health equity, AI and orthopedic trauma. As co-founder of RevelAi Health, he is helping develop AI-driven tools to improve surgical outcomes, reduce disparities and advance the future of orthopedic care.

10. Danielle Ponzio, MD. Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia): Dr. Ponzio is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in primary and complex revision hip and knee replacement. She is recognized for delivering personalized, evidence-based care while helping patients return to active lifestyles through advanced joint reconstruction techniques.

Dr. Ponzio has written numerous peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters focused on adult reconstruction and joint replacement. Her combination of clinical expertise, academic research and patient-centered approach has established her as one of orthopedic surgery’s rising leaders.

11. Ajay Premkumar, MD. Emory University School of Medicine (Atlanta): Dr. Premkumar is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, robotics and complex joint reconstruction. As chief of Emory’s Adult Reconstruction & Joint Replacement Division, he is helping advance joint replacement through clinical innovation, quality improvement and outcomes research.

He has written more than 250 scientific publications and holds multiple patents focused on improving recovery and reducing complications after joint replacement. His combination of surgical expertise, research and leadership has made him one of orthopedic surgery’s rising leaders.

12. Remy Rabinovich, MD. Northwell Health (Hyde Park, N.Y.): Dr. Rabinovich is a fellowship-trained orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon specializing in traumatic, sports-related and degenerative conditions of the hand, wrist and elbow. His expertise includes complex fractures, microsurgery, peripheral nerve surgery, tendon and ligament reconstruction, and arthritis care.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Rabinovich has demonstrated a commitment to community service and patient education, founding a nutrition and exercise program for underserved youth while in medical school. His broad expertise in complex upper extremity reconstruction and microsurgery continues to expand treatment options for patients with challenging hand and elbow conditions.

13. Augustine Saiz, MD. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Dr. Saiz is an orthopedic trauma surgeon specializing in complex fracture care, pelvic and acetabular injuries, polytrauma and post-traumatic reconstruction. He is recognized for combining evidence-based surgical techniques with a patient-centered approach to help restore function after severe orthopedic injuries.

Dr. Saiz’s research focuses on fracture healing, surgical outcomes and the biological mechanisms of bone regeneration following trauma. He has written numerous publications and serves on committees for the AO, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, helping advance the science of orthopedic trauma care.

14. Lauren Shapiro, MD. UCSF Health (San Francisco): Dr. Shapiro is an orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon specializing in traumatic injuries, sports injuries and peripheral nerve disorders. An assistant professor at UCSF, she is recognized for advancing patient-centered care through research on quality, value and shared decision-making.

An National Institutes of Health-funded investigator, Dr. Shapiro has written more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and seven book chapters. She also leads national initiatives through the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, helping shape the future of orthopedic care and research.

15. B. Israel Yahuaca, MD. Franciscan Health Michigan City (Ind.): Dr. Yahuaca is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, including shoulder replacement, complex revision procedures, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair and fracture care. Fellowship trained in shoulder and elbow surgery, he is dedicated to restoring function through advanced reconstructive techniques.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Yahuaca mentors aspiring physicians and serves on scholarship committees focused on increasing diversity in medicine and orthopedic surgery. His commitment to surgical excellence, education and expanding opportunities for future orthopedic surgeons distinguishes his work.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.