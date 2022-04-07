10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin (Neenah)

The Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin is an 8,000-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and one procedure room. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is an affiliate of SurgCenter Development, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet. Six physicians provide minimally invasive spine care, pain management and orthopedic care at the ASC.

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

The Arctic Surgery Center is a private, independent ASC that has been awarded The Joint Commission's standard of excellence. It boasts a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate, according to its website. The center offers micro laser surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and pain management services.

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The Cascade Brain and Spine Center, which houses the Cascade Outpatient Spine Center ASC and Fourth Corner Neurosurgical Associates, was built in 2007. The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care-accredited and Medicare-certified surgery center is a 24,000-square-foot structure. Fourth Corner Neurosurgical, founded in 1988, occupies nearly 9,000 square feet in the center.

First State Surgery Center (Newark, Del.)

First State Surgery Center was founded in 2001, and its staff has performed more than 116,000 cases since then, according to its website. Five interventional spine surgeons and 17 orthopedic surgeons operate out of the ASC.

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco, Colo.)

Peak One Surgery Center is a joint venture ASC between local surgeons and St. Anthony's Summit Medical Center, also in Frisco. The center opened in 2005. It houses three operating rooms, and its physicians offer services including ophthalmology, orthopedic, pain management and podiatry procedures.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center was founded more than 30 years ago. It is an 11,000-square-foot, physician-owned and operated multispecialty ASC. It offers transparent prices, including the surgeon fee, surgery center fee and anesthesia fee, for more than 220 procedures. The center says it is the only ASC in southern Utah with overnight capabilities.

Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge, Colo.)

The Surgery Center at Lutheran is an SCA affiliate with 18 physician partners. Its physician staff includes neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, ENT specialists, podiatrists, pain specialists and anesthesiologists.

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center is managed by Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, and Arlington-based Texas Health owns a majority share in the center. Ten Orthopedic Associates physicians operate out of the ASC, which also offers physical therapy and digital imaging.

Watauga Orthopaedics (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Watauga Orthopaedics was founded in 1950 by Howell Sherrod, MD. Over the last decade, the center has expanded to offer services including total joint replacement, arthroscopy, sports medicine, fracture care, hand surgery, spine surgery and neuromusculoskeletal care.

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center is a fully licensed, fully equipped, 7,200-square-foot facility with two main operating rooms and a special procedure room. Its 12 physicians specialize in orthopedic spinal surgery and total knee and hip replacements.