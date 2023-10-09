The best hospitals in Arizona for orthopedic surgery 

Healthgrades has named the top 100 hospitals for orthopedic surgery in 2023.
Here are two of the top hospitals in Arizona for orthopedic surgery in 2023:
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
