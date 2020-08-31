Tennessee medical center named top facility for spinal fusion

CareChex named Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center a top 100 facility in the U.S. for spinal fusion, the Williamson Herald reports.

Williamson Medical Center operates its orthopedic program through a joint venture with The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, also in Franklin.

CareChex recognizes facilities that excel across a comprehensive quality scoring system. The facility compares inpatient quality performance against hospitals across the nation.

