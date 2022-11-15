Surgery Partners' total joints jump 91%: 3 earnings call notes

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' executives laid out financial results and strategies in its third quarter earnings call Nov. 8.

Here are three notes from the call, according to a transcription from Seeking Alpha.

1. Surgery Partners added more than 155 new physicians to its facilities in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to more than 430 physician additions so far.

2. Total joint replacements were up 91 percent in the third quarter, and cardiac procedures were up 24 percent from the prior year.

3. Surgery Partners performed around 25,000 orthopedic procedures in the third quarter, up 9 percent from the prior year.