Are orthopedic surgeons planning to drop Medicare, Medicaid patients?

Most orthopedic surgeons will continue to take Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape's 2023 Orthopedic Surgeon Compensation Report released May 24.
The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023, which surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.
Here is how orthopedic surgeons answered:
- Orthopedic surgeons who will continue to take new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 74 percent
- Orthopedic surgeons who will stop treating some or all of their current Medicare patients and won't take new Medicare patients: 7 percent
- Orthopedic surgeons who will stop treating some or all of their current Medicaid patients and won't take new Medicaid patients: 7 percent
- Orthopedic surgeons who will not take any new Medicare patients: 1 percent
- Orthopedic surgeons who will not take any new Medicaid patients: 1 percent
- Orthopedic surgeons who have not yet decided: 18 percent