Are orthopedic surgeons planning to drop Medicare, Medicaid patients?

Patsy Newitt -  

 Most orthopedic surgeons will continue to take Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape's 2023 Orthopedic Surgeon Compensation Report released May 24. 

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023, which surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how orthopedic surgeons answered:

  • Orthopedic surgeons who will continue to take new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 74 percent
  • Orthopedic surgeons who will stop treating some or all of their current Medicare patients and won't take new Medicare patients: 7 percent
  • Orthopedic surgeons who will stop treating some or all of their current Medicaid patients and won't take new Medicaid patients: 7 percent
  • Orthopedic surgeons who will not take any new Medicare patients: 1 percent 
  • Orthopedic surgeons who will not take any new Medicaid patients: 1 percent 
  • Orthopedic surgeons who have not yet decided: 18 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast