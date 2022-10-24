9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:

1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky.

2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.

3. Mayfield Brain & Spine was started by two physicians and was the first group neurosurgery practice in Cincinnati.

4. Its residency program was established in 1948.

5. The practice added neurosurgery specialist Robert James, MD, in October.

6. The practice added Zachary Plummer, MD, in July.

7. Mayfield Brain & Spine submitted plans to construct a fifth location in Springboro, Ohio.

8. Ronald Warnick, MD, was named program director of radiosurgery and neuro-oncology in June.

9. Mayfield Brain & Spine appointed Christine Stuppy as its chief strategy officer in May.