The University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville has unveiled its new 200,000-square-foot outpatient orthopedic center, according to a Feb. 16 CBS19 News release.

UVA Orthopedic Center Ivy Road has four operating rooms, 90 clinic exam rooms and a pharmacy. Planning for the center began in 2016.

The facility includes services such as joint replacements, sports medicine, orthopedic trauma and more.