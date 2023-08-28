12 best hospitals in California for orthopedic surgery 

Healthgrades ranked the top 100 hospitals for orthopedic surgery in 2023, including 12 hospitals in California.
The top hospitals in California for orthopedic surgery in 2023:
- Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)
- Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullteron)
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
- Sutter Medical Center-Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento)
- Washington Hospital (Fremont)