Orthopedic, spine procedures make up 20% of USPI's volume 

United Surgical Partners International executives laid out the company's growth plans in an Oct. 20 third quarter earnings call from Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company.
Here are three earnings call notes on the company's orthopedic strategy, according to a transcription by Seeking Alpha:
- By the end of the third quarter, orthopedic and spine procedures made up 20 percent of USPl's total volume.
- The growth demonstrates the company's focus on higher acuity service lines, according to Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria.
- Mr. Sutaria cited growth at an ASC in Tennessee, where the center boosted revenue by 46 percent by replacing high-volume, low-acuity procedures with high-acuity orthopedic cases.