Healthcare CEO pay vs. orthopedic surgeon pay 

Here are five stats to know about how orthopedic surgeon pay stacks up compared to CEO pay:

1. The average salary for orthopedic physicians reached $573,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

2. Orthopedics was the second highest-paying specialty and grew 3 percent compared to 2022.

3. Orthopedics saw the highest average incentive bonus by a wide margin. The average bonus for orthopedic surgeons was $134,000 and followed by cardiology, which had an average bonus of $88,000.

4. CEOs at S&P 500 companies made 324 times more than median company workers in 2021, according to AFL-CIO data cited by Forbes and reported July 18, 2022.

5. Here is the average hospital CEO pay per hour by hospital type and the ratio of the average CEO wage to other workers' wages, according to a study published in Health Affairs last year:

Major teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $529

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 14:1

Minor teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $292

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 9:1

Non-teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $197

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 7:1

Urban hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $319

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 9:1

Rural hospital