Engage Surgical releases partial knee implant system, ideal for ASCs

Privately held orthopedic implant company Engage Surgical released a cementless partial knee replacement system July 1, after receiving FDA approval.

What you should know:

1. The partial knee system promotes biological fixation on the tibia and femur.

2. Two New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery clinicians spoke highly of the implant. HSS Chief of Sports Medicine Andrew Pearle, MD, said the implant is "ideal for use in the ambulatory surgery center setting."

3. Dr. Pearle and Edwin Su, MD, were part of a team that created the implant.

4. The implant is only being made available to surgeons at HSS, affiliated ASCs and a selection of clinicians throughout the U.S.

