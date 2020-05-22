90% of surgical volume lost to COVID-19, Texas orthopedic practice says

San Antonio-based TSAOG Orthopaedics lost 90 percent of its surgical volume and half its office visits from mid-March through April, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The practice attributed the losses to COVID-19 and said that even though elective procedures have resumed in Texas and at the practice, its caseload is just over 50 percent of where it was before the pandemic.

The practice said a pair of expansions in the city, including a three-story ambulatory surgery campus, will continue, but the pace of expansion will be affected. The expansion will include a biologics center and research institute for orthopedics.

Practice managing partner Sergio Viroslav, MD, told the Business Journal: "If we continue with a gradual ramp-up, I think we are going to be OK. We are still going to proceed, albeit probably on a slower path."

More articles on surgery centers:

Fitbit to develop emergency ventilators

'We either have to succeed fast or fail fast': How Houston Methodist's innovation hub is making its mark

Digital upscaling for long-term virtual care, innovation models: 4 details from Mass General Brigham's digital chief

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.