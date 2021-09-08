10 spine ASCs to know

Here are 10 spine practices to know:

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.)

Heartland Surgery Center opened May 17, 2001. The facility has about 50 employees, a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area and two procedure rooms.

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Synergy Spine Center is the home clinic of spine specialist Marion McMillan, MD. Dr. McMillan received a patent in 2012 for a method and an apparatus for performing percutaneous laser disc decompression, and another in 2015 for a method and device for single-point identification of neural tissue during endoscopic microdiscectomy.

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks (Alaska)

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks opened on Nov. 20, 2010, and is the only freestanding fully dedicated outpatient surgical facility in the Fairbanks area. It was awarded the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and Certificate of Distinction in 2014 for spinal surgery.

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center operates out of 11 locations in Arkansas, including Arkadelphia, Bryant, Conway, Camden, Clinton, Heber Springs and Monticello. OrthoArkansas houses 12 spine specialists.

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery's two spine specialists — Bret Dirks, MD, and Doug Blaty, DO — operate out of four satellite clinics as well as the main facility in Coeur d'Alene. Dr. Blaty partially credits his interest in spinal surgery to his experience more than 20 years ago as Dr. Dirks' patient after a back injury.

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

The Orthopedic Surgery Center opened in 2006 and is the only Baton Rouge-area surgery center to offer outpatient total joint replacement. The facility houses four spine surgeons working out of five operating rooms.

The Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)

The Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa opened in 2015 and houses five spine specialists including Navdeep Jassal, MD. Dr. Jassal implanted Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system in a patient in August, making the facility one of the first to house the procedure.

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

The Mobile Surgery Center was opened in 1984 by a group of local physicians. The ASC is partnered with Surgical Care Affiliates and houses 18 orthopedic surgeons.

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint

Missoula Bone & Joint was founded in 1956, and its original ASC was founded in 2001. It opened a new surgery center Dec. 9, 2019. The new two-story facility has four surgical suites and four private recovery rooms.

Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center

Muskegon Surgery Center is jointly owned by Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and local physicians. It is the second ASC in the nation to offer the Mazor X Stealth Robotic Guidance Platform for spine surgery. The facility houses six spine specialists.