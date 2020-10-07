Skull base defect caused brain fluid to leak after COVID-19 test: JAMA report

A woman in her 40s experienced a cerebrospinal fluid leak after a nasal swab test for COVID-19, according to an Oct. 1 JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery report.

Shortly after receiving a COVID-19 test, she developed nasal leakage, a headache and vomiting, the report said. Her medical history shows instances of idiopathic intracranial hypertension and removal of nasal polyps.

An examination found brain fluid had leaked into her nose, and she was admitted for endoscopic surgical repair, the report said. She was also found to have an undiagnosed skull base defect that medical professionals pointed to as the cause of the leak.

Read the full report and see images here.





