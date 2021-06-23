RN vs. CRNA vs. PA pay: 6 key comparisons

Registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician assistants play vital roles in patient care delivery.

Here are six points of comparison on pay, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey for RN, CRNA and PA annual and hourly wages. The survey was released March 31 and is the most recent data available.

1. Median annual wage

RN: $75,330

CRNA: $189,190

PA: $116,080

2. Median hourly wage

RN: $36.22

CRNA: $90.96

PA: $55.81

3. Annual wage at general medical and surgical hospital

RN: $81,680

CRNA: $196,530

PA: $117,320

4. Annual wage at physician offices

RN: $71,660

CRNA: $180,780

PA: $115,120

5. Annual wage at outpatient care centers

RN: $89,300

CRNA: $224,810

PA: $128,820

6. Top three states with the highest pay

RN:

California: $120,560

Hawaii: $104,830

Massachusetts: $96,250

CRNA:

Wyoming: $243,310

Montana: $239,380

Oregon: $234,750

PA:

Alaska: $150,430

Connecticut: $146,110

Rhode Island: $135,800