RN vs. CRNA vs. PA pay: 6 key comparisons

Registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician assistants play vital roles in patient care delivery.
Here are six points of comparison on pay, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey for RN, CRNA and PA annual and hourly wages. The survey was released March 31 and is the most recent data available.
1. Median annual wage
RN: $75,330
CRNA: $189,190
PA: $116,080
2. Median hourly wage
RN: $36.22
CRNA: $90.96
PA: $55.81
3. Annual wage at general medical and surgical hospital
RN: $81,680
CRNA: $196,530
PA: $117,320
4. Annual wage at physician offices
RN: $71,660
CRNA: $180,780
PA: $115,120
5. Annual wage at outpatient care centers
RN: $89,300
CRNA: $224,810
PA: $128,820
6. Top three states with the highest pay
RN:
California: $120,560
Hawaii: $104,830
Massachusetts: $96,250
CRNA:
Wyoming: $243,310
Montana: $239,380
Oregon: $234,750
PA:
Alaska: $150,430
Connecticut: $146,110
Rhode Island: $135,800