ASC quality reporting deadline extended

The deadline for the Ambulatory Surgical Center Quality Reporting Program was extended from May 17 to July 19, 2021.

The extension was given to allow ASCs time to set up an online account for submitting information to CMS, according to a May 17 announcement. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association worked with CMS and the Health Services Advisory Group to advocate for the extension.

The ASC Quality Reporting Program is a pay-for-reporting program administered by CMS, and centers share quality of care data.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.