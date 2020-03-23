Wisconsin eye clinic to lay off 75 employees

Green Bay, Wis.-based Tower Clock Eye Center notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of coming layoffs, seehafernews.com reports.

The eye center plans to lay off 75 workers May 18 at six of its practice locations. The state is responding by offering rapid response services to the laid off workers.

Tower Clock Eye Center didn't provide a reason for the layoffs. The practice recently suspended all eye exams for 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

