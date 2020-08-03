Pennsylvania ophthalmologist building outpatient surgery center

Ophthalmologist E. Matthew Zimm, DO, is developing an outpatient surgery center in Millcreek Township, Pa., GoErie.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The center will be 7,425 square feet.

2. The center will have two operating rooms, a procedure room and a combined eight preoperative and postoperative recovery bays.

3. Dr. Zimm will perform cataract, glaucoma and eyelid surgeries in the center.

4. He will allow other physicians to use the center for outpatient procedures.

