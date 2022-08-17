Ophthalmologist fined $15K for operating on eyes in the wrong order

The Medical Examining Board of Connecticut fined a West Hartford opthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye, the Hartford Courant reported Aug. 16.

The patient needed surgery on both eyes, but Patrick Albergo, MD, performed the procedures on seperate days in the wrong order, the report said.

Dr. Albergo was also reprimanded for failing to maintain adequate medical records which could have led to the incorrect eye being marked.

Dr. Albergo chose not to contest the allegations,participated in medical recordkeeping courses and changed his practice's protocols.