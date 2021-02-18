Median earnings of employed, self-employed ophthalmologists, by experience
Self-employed ophthalmologists routinely earn more than their employed counterparts.
Here are 12 stats on opthamologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:
Median annual employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $294,036
8 to 14 years: $330,964
15 to 21 years: $371,063
22 to 28 years: $399,257
29 to 35 years: $389,562
36+ years: $341,238
Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $397,744
15 to 21 years: $428,568
22 to 28 years: $441,018
29 to 35 years: $418,655
36+ years: $356,168
Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region compared to national figures. Medscape collected salary information from surveys sent to physicians.
More articles on surgery centers:
Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians
What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes
3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.