Median earnings of employed, self-employed ophthalmologists, by experience

Self-employed ophthalmologists routinely earn more than their employed counterparts.

Here are 12 stats on opthamologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:

Median annual employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $294,036

8 to 14 years: $330,964

15 to 21 years: $371,063

22 to 28 years: $399,257

29 to 35 years: $389,562

36+ years: $341,238

Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $397,744

15 to 21 years: $428,568

22 to 28 years: $441,018

29 to 35 years: $418,655

36+ years: $356,168

Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region compared to national figures. Medscape collected salary information from surveys sent to physicians.

