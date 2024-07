James Cochran, MD, a former Pennsylvania-based ophthalmologist, died on June 15, according to an obituary in the The Morning Call.

Dr. Cochran studied at Temple School of Medicine in Philadelphia before serving as a flight medical officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Following his residency, he opened an ophthalmology practice in Easton, Pa. Dr. Cochran retired to Naples, Fla., where he died.