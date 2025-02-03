Florida ophthalmologist retires, son takes over practice

Richard Cohen, MD, founder of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cohen Laser and Vision Center, is retiring.

Joshua Cohen, MD, Dr. Cohen's son, will take over as the acting medical director at the practice, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

The center was founded by Dr. Richard Cohen in 1991. The practice specializes in providing LASIK and corneal procedures, cataract and lens replacement surgeries, complex glaucoma treatments, dry eye services and general eye exams.

Both Dr. Richard and Joshua Cohen are board-certified ophthalmologists, the release said.