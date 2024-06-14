EyeCare Partners adds to leadership team

Cameron Cortigiano -  

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners made three appointments and changes to its executive leadership team.

EyeCare Partners supports more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 affiliated practice locations across 18 states, according to a June 13 news release. 

Here are the changes made by the company:

  • Promoted Andrew Hardesty to chief program officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hardesty most recently served as senior vice president of transformation and integration with EyeCare Partners. 
  • Named Angela North to the newly created position of chief administrative officer, effective July 1. 
  • Joel Day, the company's CFO, is taking over expanded responsibilities of the information technology function.

