EyeCare Partners adds to leadership team

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners made three appointments and changes to its executive leadership team.
EyeCare Partners supports more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 affiliated practice locations across 18 states, according to a June 13 news release.
Here are the changes made by the company:
- Promoted Andrew Hardesty to chief program officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hardesty most recently served as senior vice president of transformation and integration with EyeCare Partners.
- Named Angela North to the newly created position of chief administrative officer, effective July 1.
- Joel Day, the company's CFO, is taking over expanded responsibilities of the information technology function.