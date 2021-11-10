EyeCare Partners adds Florida practice

EyeCare Partners recently added the Eye Institute of West Florida to its network, the St. Louis, Mo.-based eye care group said Nov. 10.

The Eye Institute of West Florida's specialties include routine eye care, LASIK, eyelid surgery and glaucoma treatment.

The practice's eye care locations include Largo, Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa, Fla. It also has an ASC in Largo.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EyeCare Partners' network includes more than 150 ophthalmologists and 650 optometrists serving 18 states.