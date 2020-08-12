Colorado eye practice secures 34% of new medical building

Colorado Eye Consultants will anchor a new medical building in Littleton, Colo.

Five things to know:

1. Formerly known as Corneal Consultants of Colorado, the Littleton-based practice signed a long-term agreement for about 34 percent of the 39,728-square-foot property.

2. Broe Real Estate Group is recruiting complementary medical provider tenants for the remaining space.

3. Broe Real Estate Group acquired the traditional office building in October 2019 and is now converting it into a Class A medical facility.

4. "Extensive renovations" will give the property surgical center capabilities.

5. The new location offers convenience and efficiency, according to Karen Repine, MD, a partner of Colorado Eye Consultants.

