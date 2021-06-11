Alimera appoints chief retina specialist

Ophthalmic pharmaceutical company Alimera recently added David Dyer, MD, as its chief retina specialist.

Dr. Dyer founded eye practice group Retina Associates in 1999 and TreVia Digital Health, a company focused on diagnosing diabetic retinopathy, in 2011. He is a board-certified retina specialist who earned his medical degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. He completed his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina Storm Eye Institute. He also completed fellowships at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute in Baltimore and the Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago, which has since been renamed Rush University Medical Center.

Alimera is based in Alpharetta, Ga.