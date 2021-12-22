8 practices join Panorama Eyecare

Fort Collins, Colo.-based management services organization Panorama Eyecare folded eight practices into its network, according to a Dec. 22 Denver Gazette report.

Panorama completed the expansion with help from a recent $150 million investment by Archimedes Health Investors.

The organization's new locations include the Eye Center of Northern Colorado and Eye and Laser Center, both in Fort Collins; Denver Eye Surgeons in Lakewood, Colo.; Cheyenne (Wyo.) Eye Clinic & Surgery Center; Boulder (Colo.) Eye Surgeons; Northwest Eye Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Windsor (Colo.) Eye Care & Vision Center; and Arvada (Colo.) Vision & Eye Clinic.

The businesses will keep their names, the report said.