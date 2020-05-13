200 ophthalmologists lobby for help keeping independent groups afloat

The American Academy of Ophthalmology held its first "Virtual Hill Day" May 12 in lieu of its annual visit to Capitol Hill, and more than 200 ophthalmologists participated.

Ophthalmologists from 40 states pushed for measures to help physician practices survive the COVID-19 pandemic during teleconferences with lawmakers and their staff members.

The specialists asked lawmakers to urge CMS to suspend prior authorization for Medicare Advantage plans and to reinstate the Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program.

In addition, AAO members asked for long-term recovery assistance, including limiting the financial repercussions of cuts related to evaluation and management code changes set to take effect in 2021.

