2-OR ophthalmology ASC underway

An ophthalmology ASC is being built by Arizona construction firm Integrity Building Corp.

Three quick details:

1. The ASC will have two operating rooms, as well as an eight-bed pre- and postoperative recovery area.

2. It will occupy 5,700 square feet in what is now an empty space.

3. Integrity Building will begin construction on the project in May.

